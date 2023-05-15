VST Tillers shares rallies 14% to Rs 2,874 after strong Q4 show

VST Tillers Tractors

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors spurted 14.22 percent to Rs 2,874 in morning trade on May 15 after the farm equipment maker posted a massive 81.7 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 40.15 crore for the March quarter, boosted by strong operating and topline numbers.

Revenue from operations grew by 47.7 percent to Rs 322.6 crore, compared to Rs 218 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing post market hours on May 12.

However, for the full financial year 2022-23, the company’s net profit slipped 7 per cent to Rs 92.37 crore, as against Rs 99.31 crore in FY22. Revenue from operations climbed 18 per cent to Rs 1,006 crore over previous year’s Rs 854 crore.

“VST has achieved highest ever sales of Power Tiller at 38,247 units in FY23 and export of tractors is continuously growing at 1,458 Tractors for FY23,” the company said in a statement.

EBIDTA margin stood at Rs 152.16 crore, which is 14.75 percent on sales. This is despite commodity inflation prices and reduction in other income from the mark-to-market gain on investments, it added.

It also announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of Rs 10 each, and appointed Nitin Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer.

“The company’s full year performance was marginally ahead of estimates with power tiller sales volume for the year pegged at 38,000 units, up 20 percent YoY and tractor volumes pegged at 6,900 units, down 14 percent YoY,” ICICIdirect said in a note.

In the conference call, the management reiterated its commitment to Rs 3,000 crore sales target by FY26, from over Rs 1,000 crore clocked in FY23, primarily banking upon its foray into higher HP tractor, electric tractor, farm implements and other segments.

“In the near term, it also guided for margins to be in the range of 11-13 percent. The company is now trading at ~24x PE on an FY23 basis,” ICICIdirect added.

The company’s share price has climbed over 22 percent on year-to-date basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.