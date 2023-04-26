VST Industries shares take a 3% hit after Q4 net profit slumps 21%

Shares of cigarettes maker VST Industries slipped more than 3 percent on April 26 after the company posted poor earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The company, which has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Toopran, reported a 21 percent on-year fall in net profit at Rs 68.70 for the quarter ended March 31.

The earnings per share of VST Industries stood at Rs 44.49 during Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 56.47 recorded during the year-ago quarter.

Catch up on all the LIVE market action here.

At 12.07pm, the stock price of VST Industries was around Rs 3,260.70 per share, down 3.2 percent from the previous close on the BSE. VST Industries has reported a total income of Rs.405.16 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs.417.70 crores during January-March of 2022, which culminates into a on-year fall of 3 percent. Related stories Mindteck (India) Limited

IPL 2023: Struggling KKR seek change of fortunes against RCB

Skill gaming industry body takes Tamil Nadu to court over online gambling law The company's EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2023, down 20.71 percent from Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022. Net sales of the company was at Rs 301.74 crore in March 2023, down 0.3 percent from Rs. 302.64 crore in March 2022. VST Industries is a mid-cap firm, whose primary business is concerned with the production and marketing of cigarettes and raw tobacco. In the last three months, the stock price of VST Industries have risen by more than 5 percent, while in the past three years, it has given a positive return of over 17 percent. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 32.16 percent and a public stake of 67.47 percent, it said in a filing. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol News