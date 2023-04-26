 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Industries shares take a 3% hit after Q4 net profit slumps 21%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

In the last three months, the stock price of VST Industries have risen by more than 5 percent, while in the past three years, it has given a positive return of over 17 percent.

VST Industries is a mid-cap firm, whose primary business is concerned with the production and marketing of cigarettes and raw tobacco.

Shares of cigarettes maker VST Industries slipped more than 3 percent on April 26 after the company posted poor earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The company, which has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Toopran, reported a 21 percent on-year fall in net profit at Rs 68.70 for the quarter ended March 31.

The earnings per share of VST Industries stood at Rs 44.49 during Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 56.47 recorded during the year-ago quarter.

