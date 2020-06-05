App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volume Buzzers: Raymond, Snowman Logistics jump 10-20%; volumes of Tata Motors jump 56%

Tata Motors stock was the top auto gainer jumping over 11 percent. Around 14,31,32,297 shares were traded on NSE at 14:20 hours while SBI was up over 3 percent with 8,03,46,852 shares being traded on NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market continues trading on a handsome note led by metals, banks and energy stocks. Sensex is up 337 points or 0.99 percent at 34317.70, and the Nifty jumped 121.90 points or 1.22 percent at 10151.

The metal index jumped over 3 percent led by Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel while SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank from the banking space added 2-3 percent each.

The stocks which moved the most in terms of volumes included Sunflag Iron And Steel Company which jumped 20 percent. It was trading with volumes of 332,675 shares, compared to its five day average of 31,913 shares, an increase of 942.44 percent.

Share price of Raymond jumped almost 19 percent. The stock was trading with volumes of 277,332 shares, compared to its five day average of 108,327 shares, an increase of 156.01 percent. Snowman Logistics shares was up 10 percent with the stock trading with volumes of 107,596 shares, compared to its five day average of 17,159 shares, an increase of 527.06 percent.

Tata Motors stock was the top auto gainer jumping over 11 percent. Around 14,31,32,297 shares were traded on NSE at 14:20 hours. Shares of SBI was up over 3 percent with 8,03,46,852 shares being traded on NSE followed by SAIL, NCC and Punjab National Bank.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

