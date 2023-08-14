Voltas trades in red as investors book profit after decent Q1 earnings

At 11.45 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 825.10, down Rs 3.45 or 0.42 on the NSE.

Voltas shares dropped 3 percent in morning trade on August 14 as investors took some money off the table after the company beat the Street estimates with decent June quarter earnings. Analysts, however, offered mixed views in their ratings for the stock.

At 12:15 pm, the Voltas shares were trading at Rs 820, down Rs 8.55 or 1.03 percent, on the NSE.

In its quarterly results announced on August 11, Voltas reported a 17.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the consolidated net profit for Q1FY24 at Rs 129.4 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 21.4 percent YoY to Rs 3,359 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) were up 4.7 percent on a yearly basis at Rs 185.4 crore. EBITDA margins for the quarter under review shrunk 90 basis points to 5.5 percent.

Segment-wise, the company reported revenue growth in all three categories. The major revenue generating ‘unitary cooling products’ (UCP) segment reported a 16.28 percent YoY topline growth at Rs 2,514 crore, ‘electro-mechanical projects and services’ (EMPS) saw a 49.2 percent on-year revenue growth at Rs 679 crore, while the ‘engineering products and services’ segment posted 14.51 percent YoY rise at Rs 142 crore.

The market share of Voltas for the quarter under review was at 19 percent as against 22 percent in Q1FY23. However, figures solely for the month of June improved to 20.6 percent.

Brokerage Ratings

In the quarterly results of cooling products manufacturers announced so far, a weak summer season due to unseasonal rainfall and subdued spending due to inflationary pressures had reportedly led to demand softening in the B2C segment. However, Voltas seems to have been an exception. The company management observed that not only did the company report a revenue growth despite such pressures but have also seen share gains outside its stronghold of northern states market.

Jefferies

Considering that its unitary cooling products segment saw margin growth at 8.2 percent YoY and a market share of 20.6 percent as of June, Jefferies has given a ‘buy’ call on Voltas with the target price set at Rs 950 per share. The foreign brokerage also expects the EMPS segment to reverse losses in the quarters ahead.

Nuvama

Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained its ‘buy’ rating with the target price set at Rs 1,000 per share. The brokerage observed that the profit figures would have been even better driven if the profits from the UCP segment were not offset by the losses reported by the EMPS segment.

“From a stock perspective, if Voltas sustains double-digit growth in UCP, then the stock may well have formed a bottom here. Margin guidance of high single-digit or (and not double-digit) is also indicative of Voltas willing to put up a fight despite intense competition,” the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley

Considering the intense competition in the room air-conditioning market, Morgan Stanley believes that a guidance of single-digit margin by Voltas won’t be sufficient. The foreign brokerage observed that it sees a downside risk to consensus margin estimates and has an ‘underweight’ call on the stock. It has set a target price of Rs 735 per share.

HDFC Securities

The domestic brokerage has retained its ‘reduce’ rating on the company stock with the target price set at Rs 775.

“Although Voltas continues to focus on recovering its lost market share (additional thrust on south and east regions), we believe overall share recovery will be tough as well as slower,” the brokerage said.

It also expects the EMPS segment to continue being a drag on the company’s performance and has cut overall earnings estimates for FY24 by 4 percent for FY24.

The Tata-group company is engaged in providing cooling, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions across industries and residential spaces.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.