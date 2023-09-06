Voltas to maintain leadership in RAC segment, says Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,000.

Voltas will continue its leadership in the Room Air Conditioners (RAC) segment with a market share of 21 percent, said Motilal Oswal in a report dated September 6. The main concern about Voltas is the loss in market share in the major room air conditioner segment. However, Motilal Oswal is positive that Voltas should be able to bring back some of that market share over the next couple of years.

Voltas has historically been a prominent player in the RAC segment, steadily increasing its market share from 20.8 percent in FY15 to 25.2 percent in FY21. However, in FY22 and FY23 this figure dipped slightly to 23.4 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively.

Voltek

Despite a 17-percent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 1,100 crore, operating losses remained at Rs 160 crore. Motilal Oswal expects Voltbek achieving profitability at the operating level by FY26, with profit contributions expected in FY27. Voltas estimates to reach $1-billion revenue target within a decade and aims for a 10-percent market share by FY25, aggressively expanding its presence to 15,000 outlets.

Estimates

Motilal Oswal expects Voltas to deliver a revenue CAGR of 14 percent over FY23-25. EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25 is expected to be at 30 percent, aided by a low base. EBITDA margin is estimated to be lower than historical average due to rising competition, which will keep pricing under check.

Low ad spends

Voltas maintains industry-leading margins in the Unitary Cooling Products segment due to significantly lower advertising and sales promotion expenses compared to peers. In FY23, Voltas spent only 0.7 percent of revenue on advertising, while Blue Star and Havells allocated 0.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Similarly, Voltas' sales promotion expenses, including commission on sales, were at just 0.1 percent, in contrast to Blue Star's 0.9 percent and Havells' 0.7 percent in FY23.

The stock was up 2.11 percent at Rs 885, at 9.45 am, on September 6 on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​