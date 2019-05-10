Voltas slumps 5% after Q4 profit falls 27%

Shares of Voltas fell more than 5 percent intraday on May 10 after the company reported a slump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company in its BSE release said that net profit fell 26.8 percent at Rs 142 crore as compared to Rs 194 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Revenue of the Tata Group firm increased 1.34 percent at Rs 2120 crore against Rs 2092 YoY.

The directors recommended dividend of Rs 4 per share, a 400 percent hike from the face value of Re 1.

At 0931 hrs, Voltas was quoting Rs 543.75, down 5.14 percent on the BSE.