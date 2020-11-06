Voltas share price touches 52-week high despite poor Q2 numbers

Voltas share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 755.90, adding 2 percent intraday on November 6 despite the company posting a poor set of numbers in the quarter ended September 2020.

The company's consolidated net profit was down 25.7 percent YoY at Rs 80 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 against Rs 107 crore, while revenue was up 13.4 percent at Rs 1,612.5 crore versus Rs 1,422 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) was down 7.5 percent at Rs 98 crore versus Rs 106 crore and the margin was down 6.1 percent versus 7.4 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 13:10 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 755.05, up Rs 13.50, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 72 percent in the last 6 months.