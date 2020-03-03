App
Stocks
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voltas share price gains 4% as Citi maintains buy

Demand environment should enable easy absorption of price hikes, says Citi.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Voltas shares added 4 percent in early trade on March 3 after broking house Citi maintained buy with a target of Rs 794 per share.

IMD’s March-May forecasts suggest average temperature is expected to be warmer than usual.

As per reports, AC companies have taken 3-5% price hike across models, said Citi. Demand environment should enable easy absorption of price hikes, it added.

At 09:24 hrs, Voltas was quoting at Rs 687.65, up Rs 24.45, or 3.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 740.50 and 52-week low Rs 537.00 on 20 February, 2020 and 10 May, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.14 percent below its 52-week high and 28.05 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Voltas

