 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Voltas misses Q4 estimates with net profit down 21% on shrinking market share

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

Voltas' operating performance was weak, revenue grew by 10.88 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,957 crore while EBITDA fell 16.4 percent

Representative Image

Consumer durables major Voltas has investors disappointed with its Q4 numbers missing estimates on all fronts. The company's profit has declined 21.2 percent year-on-year at Rs 143.92 crore for the quarter ended March FY23.

The operating performance was weak, revenue grew 10.88 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,957 crore, while EBITDA fell 16.4 percent to Rs 218.2 crore. Margins declined 240 basis points to 7.4 percent for the quarter.

At 12pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 833 on the NSE, lower by 2.5 percent from the previous close. The stock has declined over 34 percent in the past one year.

Follow our live blog for all the market action