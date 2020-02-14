Vodafone Idea surges 15% ahead of SC hearing for AGR dues

Vodafone Idea share price surged 15 percent in early trade on February 14 after the company reported its Q3FY20 numbers and ahead of fresh plea hearing in the Supreme Court for payment of AGR dues.

The company has reported a loss of Rs 6,453.2 crore for the December quarter of FY20 against a loss of Rs 5,004.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the same quarter came in at Rs 11,089.4 crore in Q3FY20, down 5.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), against Rs 11,764 crore in Q3FY19.

Revenue grew 2.3 percent QoQ, supported by strong growth in 4G additions, while average daily revenue (ADR) returned to growth after 14 quarters of decline, the company claimed.

EBITDA for the quarter increased to Rs 3,420 crore, up 0.7 percent QoQ driven by higher revenue and incremental synergy realisations. EBITDA margin stood at 11.6 percent against 10.2 percent in Q2FY20.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) came at Rs 109 against Rs 107 (QoQ) supported by an improved consumer mix.

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a new schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

The pleas filed by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices has sought more time for payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues.

The telecom companies want to negotiate a fresh payment schedule with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which has issued demand notices to them.

At 09:27 hrs Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 4.91, up Rs 0.43, or 9.60 percent.

With inputs from PTI