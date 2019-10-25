Vodafone Idea slips 14% post AGR verdict; Emkay maintains sell, target Rs 5

Telecom stocks including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea plunged 2-14 percent on October 25 after the Supreme Court on October 24 rejected the telecom companies' definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

Vodafone Idea has touched its 52-week low of Rs 3.77.

The court has held that all revenues, except for termination fee and roaming charges, will be a part of the AGR.

Telcos argued that non-telecom, non-core revenues should not be a part of the AGR.

The government and the telecom companies were locked in a legal battle in the 14-year-old case over the definition of AGR, on the basis of which the telecom department calculates levies payable by companies.

According to foreign research house Jefferies, the AGR ruling is against the telecom companies, and the payout could be 16-250 percent of the market cap.

Jefferies has raised concerns on the balance sheet solvency for Vodafone Idea, and it also has prospective EBITDA impact of higher fees going forward.

In case of full payment, Vodafone Idea will have no cash for capex while, for Bharti, it will mean curtailing of capex, it feels.

However, the research house is awaiting more clarity on amount and terms of payment from government.

Given the financial health of the telecom industry, the government will have to intervene to provide some relief which could be either an extended timeline for payment, waiving-off of certain penalty/interest or staggered payment, said Emkay.

It has maintained hold rating on the Bharti Airtel and sell on Vodafone Idea with a target price of Rs 367 and Rs 5, respectively.

According to CARE Ratings, the decision comes as a major set-back to the incumbent telcos as it implies higher payments when the industry is facing price-war and intense competition.

The inclusion of non-core revenues in the AGR will increase the base of adjusted gross revenue for telcos which, in turn, means higher charges for license fees and SUC (spectrum usage charges), it added.