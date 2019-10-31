Vodafone Idea slips 13% on rating downgrades by CARE

Shares Vodafone Idea touched its 52-week low of Rs 3.31, falling over 13 percent intraday on October 31 after brokerage house CARE downgraded the rating of the company.

Care Ratings (CARE) has downgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures to CARE A- from CARE A.

However, the rating agency has kept the outlook as a credit watch with negative implications.