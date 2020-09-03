Vodafone Idea shares hit upper circuit on $4 bil funding buzz from Verizon, Amazon

Vodafone Idea share price surged 9 percent intraday on September 3 after reports indicated that US wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc and Amazon may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in India's Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea's stake-sale talks had been paused pending the outcome of a court hearing in India, which created uncertainty and could have threatened Vodafone Idea's survival, Mint reported, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

Verizon Communications Inc and Amazon.com Inc may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in India's Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported on September 3.

Heavily indebted Vodafone Idea - a joint venture between Britain's Vodafone Group Plc and India's Idea Cellular - had previously said its ability to continue as a going concern rested on a positive outcome of the hearing.

It has paid the Indian government 78.5 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) in telecoms dues, according to regulatory filings, but still owes roughly 500 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) more.

Also Read: Vodafone, Airtel may hike tariffs to stay afloat, say experts

Vodafone Idea said its board will meet on September 4 to discuss the fundraising proposals. The board will assess capital raising measures such as public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement, by way of issuing equity shares of other instruments.

The company has been under immense pressure related to the AGR dues. On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed telecom players a 10-year timeline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The apex court also asked the companies to make an upfront payment of 10 percent of the outstanding amount.

The stock was trading at Rs 10.79, up Rs 0.88, or 8.88 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 11.25 and an intraday low of Rs 10.45. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.06 times.