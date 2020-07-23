App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea shares gain 2% after SC dismisses IT dept plea against refund

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the income tax department that challenged a Bombay High Court order directing it to refund Rs 833 crore to the company.

Vodafone Idea share price gained over 2 percent on July 23, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed an income tax department plea challenging a Bombay High Court order directing it to refund Rs 833 crore to the company.

Upholding Vodafone's claims for refund of taxes for the year AY 2014-15, the SC said the I-T department had in October 2019 concluded that Rs 833 crore was due and payable to the telecom company, CNBC-TV18 reported. It also said the tax department didn't have the authority to withhold refunds anticipating future demands. The tax department had opposed the refund, citing potential demands against the company.

Vodafone Idea had filed a petition seeking a direction to the I-T department to refund Rs 1009.43 crore, including Rs 833 crore on an immediate basis. Upholding the telco's plea, the Bombay High Court directed the tax department to refund Rs 833 crore to Vodafone Idea Limited within two weeks.

The stock, which has been volatile, was trading at Rs 8.77, up Rs 0.24, or 2.81 percent.

It was the most active stock on NSE in terms of volumes, with 8,27,85,766 shares being traded at 0948 hours.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:08 am

