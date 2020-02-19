App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea share price surges 39% after co chairman meets Telecom Secretary

Vodafone Idea on February 17 authorised an immediate payment of Rs 2,500 crore to the DoT as a part payment of AGR dues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vodafone Idea share price surged as much as 48 percent intraday on February 19 after company's Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday.

On February 14, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their AGR dues before midnight.

Vodafone Idea on February 17 authorised an immediate payment of Rs 2,500 crore to the DoT as a part payment of dues and said I would pay another Rs 1,000 crore before the end of the week.

Care Ratings has downgraded the ratings of Vodafone Idea's long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures.

Also, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), has downgraded its rating to IND B/RWN of the non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore of Vodafone Mobile Services.

At 15:10 hrs, Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 4.17, up Rs 1.14, or 37.62 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vodafone-Idea

