App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea share price slips 10% on tariff hike; CLSA retains sell

The research house CLSA has retained sell call on Vodafone Idea but raised target price to Rs 6.50 from Rs 5.50 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vodafone Idea share price slipped over 10 percent in the early trade on December 3 after the company's new tariff plan had come in to effect from midnight.

The company announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services, to be available across India starting 00:00 hours of December 3, as per the BSE release.

The price for the 365-day validity plan with the daily data usage limit of 1.5 GB per day will cost 41.2 percent more at Rs 2,399 from December 3 as against 1,699 at present.

Close

The company revised the rates of the plan with unlimited mobile and data services and also introduced some new plans.

related news

Also Read - Mobile tariff hike will help the telcos but impact on consumer key for success

Research house CLSA has retained sell call on Vodafone Idea but raised the target price to Rs 6.50 from Rs 5.50 per share.

The prices have factored in 40 percent tariff hikes by FY22, and the key challenge remains the market-share loss.

The gearing will be out of control at 5.9x despite the EBITDA jump of 67 percent by FY22, the and company will find it difficult to fund hefty Rs 16,000 crore of annual spectrum payments, it added.

At 09:34 hrs, Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 6.99, down Rs 0.80, or 10.27 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.