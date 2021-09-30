Vodafone Idea share price rises 7% as promoters are likely to infuse Rs 10,000 crore

live bse live

Vodafone Idea share price rose 7 percent intraday on September 30 on report that promoters may infuse Rs 10,000 crore in the company.

The government expects Rs 10,000 crore of fund infusion by the promoters of Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Group Plc & Aditya Birla Group, news reports suggest.

The company said that any payment in the form of equity towards the principal or interest it owes the government will be in line with the rules of the market regulator SEBI.

Such payment will not constitute a special arrangement that would discriminate against any other investors, managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takker told Moneycontrol.

Takker said the government, like anyone else, was expected to follow the rule of the land.

Vodafone Idea's total net debt stands at Rs 1.9 lakh crore and the total AGR dues as assessed by DOT are estimated at Rs 58,254 crore.

On the fundraising plan, Takker said the management was waiting for more details of the relief package to emerge.

“We will then update our business plan accordingly and as you can imagine, this package makes a significant change to our business plans,” he added.

Vodafone Idea had taken shareholders’ approval to raise Rs 25,000 crore but struggled to raise the funds.

