Vodafone Idea share price bounces back, gains over 18%

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 13.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on 15 January, 2021 and 05 August, 2021, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
After a two days of underperformance, the Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 18 percent intraday on August 18.

The stock, along with other telecom majors, was under pressure after Supreme Court (SC) of India, on July 23, rejected the application seeking re-computation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) – related dues.

In their plea, the telecoms majors raised the issue of alleged errors in calculation in the figure of AGR-related dues demanded by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

According to the DoT, Bharti Airtel owes over Rs 43,000 crore as AGR dues, while Vodafone Idea has a balance payment of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

What happens to the 5 Franklin debt funds that hold Vodafone Idea's securities?

Vodafone Idea cellular (Vi) on August 14 reported a loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore for first quarter of FY 2021-22.

Vi in its quarterly report (April-June 2021) stated that the revenue declined by 4.7 percent QoQ to Rs 91.5 billion on account of slowdown in economic activities due to lockdown/restrictions in several districts during the severe second wave of COVID-19.

On a reported basis, EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 37.1 billion, with EBITDA margins at 40.5 percent vs 45.9 percent in Q4FY21, said the firm. However, its net worth stands at negative Rs 455,409 million.

Vodafone Idea said its total debt was Rs 1.91 lakh crore. This comprises deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,060.1 billion and AGR liability of Rs 621.8 billion that are due to the government.

It owes banks and financial institutions Rs 234 billion. Cash and cash equivalents were Rs 9.2 billion and net debt stood at Rs 1,906.7 billion.

Vodafone Idea closed at Rs 6.45, up Rs 0.71, or 12.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 13.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on 15 January, 2021 and 05 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.26 percent below its 52-week high and 41.76 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Aug 18, 2021 04:11 pm

