Vodafone Idea share price at 52-week high ahead of board meeting on fund-raising plan

Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on September 4 ahead of a board meeting planned later during the day.

The board will discuss and possibly finalise fund-raising proposals, a few days after the Supreme Court verdict gave telecom companies 10 years to clear their gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Media reports said Vodafone Idea, which is struggling to keep its business alive in India, is planning to raise $1-1.5 billion.

The board will evaluate options to raise funds through public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutional placement (QIP), the company said in a statement on September 2.

Vodafone Idea said it will consider raising capital through issue of equity shares or other instruments or securities.

"In the first leg, the telco is looking to raise funds through equity. It will later raise money through the debt route and tap bond markets," The Economic Times quoted a source as saying.

The stock has also been buzzing after reports indicated that US wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc and Amazon may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea's stake-sale talks were paused pending the outcome of the AGR hearing, which created uncertainty and could have threatened Vodafone Idea's survival, Mint reported, citing two unnamed people.

However, the battered telecom firm said its board had no investment proposal to consider from Verizon or Amazon. The Indian mobile firm, however, said it constantly evaluated opportunities for enhancing stakeholders' value.

CNBC-TV18 reported Vodafone Idea could "take stock" of a sale of its optic fibre business in the meeting. Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and private equity group KKR & Co Inc were contenders for the business, it said.

The stock was trading at Rs 13.17, up Rs 0.61, or 4.86 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 13.45.

