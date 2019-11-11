Vodafone Idea share price adds 5% despite Brickwork downgrade

Shares of Vodafone Idea gained 5 percent intraday on November 11 after Brickwork Ratings revised the credit rating of the company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Brickwork Ratings downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from A+ to A- and kept rating watch with negative implications.

The downgrade is on account of recent Supreme Court ruling on the AGR matter and also extension of the long stop date from October 24, 2019, to December 24, 2019, for the sale of Indus Tower stake to Bharti lnfratel.

A meeting of the board of directors of Vodafone Idea has been convened on November 14, 2019, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.