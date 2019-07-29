Vodafone Idea plunges 21% on poor Q1 show

Share price of Vodafone Idea touched 52-week low of Rs 7.30, down 21 percent intraday July 29 as company reported poor numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company has posted net loss at Rs 4,873.9 crore in the Q1FY20 against loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

Revenue of the company declined to Rs 11,270 crore from Rs 11,775 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up at Rs 3,650 crore against Rs 1,785.3 crore, margin was up at 32.4 percent versus 15.2 percent, QoQ.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) was up 3.8 percent at Rs 108 against Rs 104, QoQ.

However, the company has added 4.1 million 4G users in the last quarter.

At 10:14 hrs Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 7.33, down Rs 1.92, or 20.76 percent on the BSE.