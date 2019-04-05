Vodafone Idea gains 9% despite disruption in services in Mumbai

Shares of Vodafone Idea gained nearly 9 percent intraday on April 5 despite the disruption in services in parts of Mumbai on April 4.

India's largest telecom player said that disruption was due to unforeseen occurrences and it managed to resurrect the services later on in the same day.

"Due to unforeseen occurrences, there was a temporary disruption in services in parts of Mumbai today. Our prompt response action ensured full restoration within a short time. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers", the telecom company said in a statement.

At 1119 hrs, Vodafone Idea was quoting Rs 16.45, up 8.58 percent on the BSE.