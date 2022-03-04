Vodafone Idea declines 4% after board okays fundraising plan, Nomura keeps 'reduce' rating

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea share price declined 4 percent in early trade on March 4 after the board approved raising Rs 4,500 crore via issuing of shares to promoters on a preferential basis.

"Vodafone Idea board in its meeting held on March 3 has approved the issuance of up to 3,38,34,58,645 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 13.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 3.30 per share), which is at a 10% premium to the floor price of Rs 12.08 for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 4,500 crore, to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd (Vodafone Group entities and promoters), and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group) on a preferential basis," the company said in its release.

The board also approved issue of equity shares or securities convertible into shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants up to an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode in one or more tranches.

Moreover, the board okayed convening of an extraordinary general meeting on March 26 to approve the above matters.

Last week, the Vodafone Group raised around Rs 1,442 crore by selling 2.4 percent stake in Indus Towers via a block deal to an unnamed investor. It will also sell another 4.7 percent stake to Bharti Airtel in the tower unit.

This deal is on the condition that the funds will be used by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea and simultaneously remitted to Indus to clear Vodafone Idea’s dues.

Also, the research firm Nomura has kept a reduce rating on Vodafone Idea with a target at Rs 8 per share.

According to Nomura, the promoter infusion at premium is a positive, but not enough for revival and after remitting funds to Indus, Vodafone Idea will likely be left with only about Rs 2,550 crore.

The company has nearly Rs 5,400-5,700 crore in external debt repayments in FY23-24.

The board appointed KK Maheshwari, vice chairman and non-executive director of UltraTech Cement, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, as an additional director (non-executive and non-independent) with effect from March 3.

At 09:17 hrs Vodafone Idea was quoting at Rs 10.81, down Rs 0.27 or 2.44 percent on the BSE.