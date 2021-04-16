MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Vivimed Labs shares surge 20% on approvals for 3 products

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.62 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.70 on 25 August, 2020 and 27 May, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vivimed Labs share price surged 20 percent intraday on April 16 after the company received approvals for three products.

".... received approvals for 3 products from its state of the art manufacturing site in Hyderabad, which is PICS & Health Canada approved site," the company said in its release.

The approved products include Bilastine tablets 20mg under the brand name FLUSTIN. It is used in the treatment of allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis and Urticaria (hives).

The second product is Ornidazole and Otloxacin tablets under brand name ORZOLE COMBI.

Ornidazole SOOmg + Ofloxacin 200mg tablets are used in the treatment of bacterial & parasitic infections.

Close

Related stories

The third product is Paracetamol 12Smg/Sml and Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup 2mg/Sml 100mi under the brand name FEBRIL.

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is a medication used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain and Chlorpheniramine Maleate, is an antihistamine used to treat the symptoms of allergic conditions such as allergic rhinitis.

"These 3 approvals are testimony to high-quality team work of Vivimed's end to end team. Branded exports is the strategic thrust of 'New and Vibrant Vivimed'. The approvals are testimony to Vivimed's growth strategy," said Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CEO of Vivimed Labs.







Last month, the company received approval for 2 products from Uzbekistan Government for its PICS & Health Canada approved site, both facilities are situated in Hyderabad.








At 13:13 hrs, Vivimed Labs was quoting at Rs 20.15, up Rs 3.05, or 17.84 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.62 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.70 on 25 August 2020 and 27 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.69 percent below its 52-week high and 107.73 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Vivimed Labs
first published: Apr 16, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.