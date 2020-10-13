Vivimed Labs share price up nearly 5% on approval of products

Vivimed Labs share price added nearly 5 percent intraday on October 13 after it received approval for its products.

The company received approvals for 2 ophthalmic products from its state of the art sterile Ophthalmic facility and 2 oral liquid suspension products from its PICS & Health Canada approved site.

Both the facilities are situated at Hyderabad and expecting 5 more approvals in Ophthalmics and Oral solids in 04 CY 2020.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 23.62 and 52-week low Rs 6.50 on 25 August, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.33 percent below its 52-week high and 167.69 percent above its 52-week low.

The share gained 41 percent in the last 9 months.

At 09:35 hrs Vivimed Labs was quoting at Rs 17.40, up Rs 0.60, or 3.57 percent on the BSE.