VIP Industries: Why it's time for underperformance to reverse

We see VIP closing the valuation discount to Safari as it gradually recoups market share

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights VIP’s stock has suffered huge underperformance in the past year Q4 headline numbers have been marred by exceptional loss due to fire, but gross margin expansion is significant The company is embarking on significant capacity expansion, should support margins It is energizing sales channels to capture incremental share in value segments and maintain market share in premium segments Exports are the next growth frontier and own manufacturing could give it a push Significant macro tailwinds for next many years High visibility consumption stock that is...