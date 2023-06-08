English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    VIP Industries: Why it's time for underperformance to reverse

    VIP has a strong balance sheet and we expect healthy earnings CAGR for the next few years

    Madhuchanda Dey
    June 08, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
    VIP Industries: Why it's time for underperformance to reverse

    We see VIP closing the valuation discount to Safari as it gradually recoups market share

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights VIP’s stock has suffered huge underperformance in the past year Q4 headline numbers have been marred by exceptional loss due to fire, but gross margin expansion is significant The company is embarking on significant capacity expansion, should support margins It is energizing sales channels to capture incremental share in value segments and maintain market share in premium segments Exports are the next growth frontier and own manufacturing could give it a push Significant macro tailwinds for next many years High visibility consumption stock that is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Monetary policy in the middle overs

      Jun 7, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MFs can play vital role in EV investment, US-China economic war a tragedy, infl...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers