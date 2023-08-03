VIP Industries slumps to a 52-week low on 16.4% drop in Q1 net profit

At 12.30 pm, the VIP Industries stock was quoting at Rs 558.80 apiece, down by Rs 31.65, or 5.36 percent on the NSE.

VIP Industries shares slid to a 52-week low on Thursday after the company reported a 16.4 percent on-year decline in its net profit for the June quarter at Rs 57.8 crore. Except revenue, the domestic luxury luggage maker reported a poor show on all major financial metrics.

At 12.30pm, the VIP Industries stock was quoting at Rs 558.80 apiece, down by Rs 31.65, or 5.36 percent, on the NSE.

The company reported a 7.7 percent on-year increase in revenue from operations at Rs 636.1 crore, while its EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) for the June quarter shrank by 21.4 percent YoY at Rs 80.6 crore. The EBITDA margins for the quarter under review contracted 470 basis points to 12.7 percent.

VIP Industries Limited is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling a diverse range of travel products such as suitcases, backpacks, and duffel bags. The company operates out of its 10 manufacturing plants based in India and Bangladesh. The company sells its products under brand names such as Carlton, VIP, Skybags, Caprese and Aristocrat.

