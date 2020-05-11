App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VIP Industries share price jumps 6% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake

The stock volume grew 1.56 times and was trading with volumes of 32,835 shares, compared to its five-day average of 13,203 shares, an increase of 148.69 percent.

VIP Industries share price surged almost 7 percent in the morning trade on May 11 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake by 2.85 lakh shares during the January-March quarter of FY20, BSE data showed.

In Q4FY20, Jhunjhunwala held 75,00,400 shares of VIP Industries against 72,15,400 shares held at the end of Q3.

In percentage terms, Jhunjhunwala now holds 5.31 percent shares of the company, data showed.

related news

The stock volume jumped more than 1.56 times and was trading with volumes of 32,835 shares, compared to its five-day average of 13,203 shares, an increase of 148.69 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis, powered by Trendlyne, VIP Industries has zero promoter pledge with the book value per share improving for the last two years but the technical rating is very bearish.

First Published on May 11, 2020 09:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #VIP Industries

