VIP Industries gains 10% post strong Q4 numbers; recommends 100% final dividend

Share price of VIP Industries added 10.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company posted 83 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 35 crore.

The company had posted net profit at Rs 19.1 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 19.6 percent to Rs 362.6 crore compared to Rs 303 crore in year-ago.

Operating profit during the quarter jumped 83.2 percent YoY to Rs 54.3 crore and margin expanded by 520 basis points to 15 percent YoY.

Tax expenses nearly doubled to Rs 16.8 crore from Rs 8.9 crore YoY.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

The board has also decided to hold the 51st annual general meeting on July 17, 2018.

The dividend, if approved by the members at the aforesaid annual general meeting, the same will be paid to the shareholders on or after July 19, 2018.

At 14:37 hrs VIP Industries was quoting at Rs 390, up Rs 19.70, or 5.32 percent on the BSE.

