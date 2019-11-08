VIP Clothing, Andhra Sugars share price up 5% on better Q2 numbers

VIP Clothing and Andhra Sugars added 5 percent each on November 8 after the companies reported better-than-expected numbers for the September quarter.

VIP Clothing reported a net profit at Rs 9.5 crore against a loss of Rs 3.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was up 6.4 percent at Rs 49.7 crore against Rs 46.7 crore. EBITDA loss was at Rs 6 crore versus Rs 1.8 crore, while tax write-back stood at Rs 17.3 crore.

Andhra Sugars posted 24.4 percent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 42 crore, while revenue was up 14.5 percent at Rs 391.4 crore versus Rs 341.8 crore, YoY,

EBITDA was up 21.7 percent at Rs 91.4 crore, while the EBITDA margin was up at 23.4 percent.