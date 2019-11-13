App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:18 AM IST

Vinati Organics share price dips 6%; board approves stock split

The company's September quarter revenue was down 15 percent at Rs 245.06 crore versus Rs 290.74 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
 
 
Share prices of Vinati Organics declined 6 percent in the morning trade on November 13 after the company announced its September quarter results and sub-division of share price.

The company on November 12 reported a 33 percent jump in its September quarter net profit at Rs 110 crore against Rs 82.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was down 15 percent at Rs 245.06 crore versus Rs 290.74 crore, YoY.

The board has approved sub-division of equity shares from 1 equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each on a date to be determined by the board subsequent to the approval of the shareholders.

At 1100 hours, Vinati Organics was quoting at Rs 1,955.00, down Rs 120.45, or 5.80 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

