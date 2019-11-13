Vinati Organics share price dips 6%; board approves stock split

Share prices of Vinati Organics declined 6 percent in the morning trade on November 13 after the company announced its September quarter results and sub-division of share price.

The company on November 12 reported a 33 percent jump in its September quarter net profit at Rs 110 crore against Rs 82.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was down 15 percent at Rs 245.06 crore versus Rs 290.74 crore, YoY.

The board has approved sub-division of equity shares from 1 equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each on a date to be determined by the board subsequent to the approval of the shareholders.