Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala sold these 5 shares in 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who is claimed to be India’s biggest bull has off late sold and trimmed positions in his key holdings, especially in the past 2 years.

Jhunjhunwala sold his large holdings in Delta Corp, Titan, Escorts, Lupin, SAIL, as per quarterly filings on BSE. He also trimmed his stake in Wockhardt and TV18.

Jhunhjunwala sold 75 lakh shares till June 14 in Delta Corp reducing his stake to 3.36%. He held 7.48% stake in Delta Corp as on March 31, 2022.

He has reduced his holding in one the core holdings, Titan in past few years. Jhunjhunwala's stake is now down to 5.05%, as in March 2022 from 5.53% in March 2020. At one point, he held over 8% equity in the jewellery maker.

Its also evident that he has tendered his holdings in Escort’s open offer given by Japanese Major Kubota. His stake in the counter was down to 1.38% in April 2022 from 7.42% in March 2020.

Other Stocks like Lupin and SAIL also saw his stake dip below 1% as per exchange filings which were 1.51% in March 2020 and 1.8% as on Sept 2021 Quarter, respectively.