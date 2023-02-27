 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Venus Remedies gains on Saudi certification to all production units in Baddi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

The certification is a testament to the company's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in its manufacturing processes, which will help it expand its presence in the Saudi Arabian market, Venus Remedies said.

Shares of Venus Remedies Limited gained 2 percent in the morning session on February 27 after the company received the good manufacturing practices (GMP) certificate from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for all its production facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The certificate includes first-time approval for pre-filled enoxaparin syringes and general injection facilities, as well as renewed approval for Cephalosporin and Carbapenem antibiotics and liquid and lyophilised oncology drugs.

At 11:23am on Monday, Venus Remedies shares traded at Rs 163.90, up Rs 3.20, or 1.99 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 167.85 and an intraday low of Rs 159.35.

