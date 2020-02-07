App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Venkys share price slips 7% on posting losses in Q3

Revenue of the company was up 8.4 percent at Rs 880.2 crore versus Rs 811.7 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Venkys share price slipped 7 percent intraday on February 7 after the company had reported net loss at Rs 5.9 crore in the quarter ended in December.

It reported profit of Rs 67.7 crore in the same quarter in FY19.

Revenue of the company was up 8.4 percent at Rs 880.2 crore versus Rs 811.7 crore.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss at Rs 2.7 crore against EBITDA of Rs 111.1 crore.

related news

The tax credit of the company stood at Rs 2.6 crore versus expense of Rs 38.9 crore.

At 12:10 hrs Venkys was quoting at Rs 1,517.00, down Rs 92.65, or 5.76 percent, on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 01:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Venkys

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.