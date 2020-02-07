Venkys share price slips 7% on posting losses in Q3

Venkys share price slipped 7 percent intraday on February 7 after the company had reported net loss at Rs 5.9 crore in the quarter ended in December.

It reported profit of Rs 67.7 crore in the same quarter in FY19.

Revenue of the company was up 8.4 percent at Rs 880.2 crore versus Rs 811.7 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss at Rs 2.7 crore against EBITDA of Rs 111.1 crore.

The tax credit of the company stood at Rs 2.6 crore versus expense of Rs 38.9 crore.

At 12:10 hrs Venkys was quoting at Rs 1,517.00, down Rs 92.65, or 5.76 percent, on the BSE.