you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Venkys plunges 10% on weak Q2 numbers

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 64.3 percent at Rs 19.9 crore, margin was down at 3.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Venkys plunged 10 percent intraday Monday on the back of weak September quarter numbers.

The company's Q2 net profit was down 79.8 percent at Rs 5.5 crore against Rs 27.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue rose 9.9 percent at Rs 646.2 crore versus Rs 588 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 64.3 percent at Rs 19.9 crore, margin was down at 3.1percent. It tax expense was down at Rs 3.1 crore versus Rs 16.2 crore.

At 12:33 hrs Venkys was quoting at Rs 2,610, down Rs 210.95, or 7.48 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 12:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

