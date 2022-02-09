MARKET NEWS

    Vedanta stock in focus after dismissing plans to rejig corporate structure, thumbs-up from brokerages

    JP Morgan is of the view that the company announced multiple positive steps which makes a case for re-rating.

    Sandip Das
    February 09, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    The mining major said it has dismissed the plans to rejig its corporate structure, after completing its reorganisation review. The company has arrived to the conclusion that its current structure is optimal.

    The mining major said it has dismissed the plans to rejig its corporate structure, after completing its reorganisation review. The company has arrived to the conclusion that its current structure is optimal.

     
     
    Vedanta share price swung into the green in the morning session on February 9 on BSE after the company on February 8 said it had dismissed plans to rejig its corporate structure.

    The stock was trading Rs 368, down Rs 1.60, or 0.43 percent at 11: 17 hours on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 376.30 and an intraday low of Rs 364.35.

    The firm has arrived at the conclusion that its current structure is optimal, it informed the stock exchanges in a filing.

    The filing also noted that Vedanta would be distributing a minimum 30 percent of the attributable profit after tax (excluding profits of Hindustan Zinc) as dividends.

    Vedanta further informed the stock exchanges that its capital allocation policy will be based on a "consistent, disciplined, and balanced" allocation of capital with long term balance sheet management.

    The company will maintain optimal leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) at the consolidated level, it said.

    "Vedanta’s Dec’21 consolidated leverage ratio is 0.7x, which is amongst the best compared to peer group. During normal business cycles, the company will maintain this ratio below 1.5x at consolidated level," the company noted.

    Also Read: Vedanta says BPCL buyout to be through fund set up with strategic investor

    Global research and broking firm JP Morgan has upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral and has raised target to Rs 465 from Rs 375, an upside of 24 percent. The research firm is of the view that the company announced multiple positive steps which makes a case for re-rating. "We have increased target multiple to 4x FY23e EV/EBITDA against earlier multiple of 3.2x. We also like announcements of calling off restructuring and capital allocation policy," the research firm said.

    "Operating environment is very strong. These measures should address concerns on cash flow usage," it added.

    CLSA has an outperform rating with target at Rs 350 per share. "With restructuring called off, dividend policy reiterated, we would look for more colour on a few other investor concerns. Any colour on participation in government's stake sale in Hindustan Zinc will be keenly watched," it added.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
