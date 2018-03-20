Vedanta shares slide 8% as stock adjusts for interim dividend

App
Mar 20, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta shares fell as much as 7.6 percent in morning on Tuesday after the stock adjusted for interim dividend announced last week.

The metal company said the board of directors, on March 13, had approved the first interim dividend of Rs 21.20 per share i.e. 2120 percent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2017-18.

The board also approved dividend at 7.5 percent per annum on the redeemable preference shares of face value of Rs 10 per preference share as per their terms of issuance, it added.

These preference shares of Rs 3,010 crore were issued on April 28, 2017 pursuant to the scheme of arrangement between shareholders and creditors of Vedanta and Cairn India. This dividend is payable uptil the end of financial year i.e. March 31, 2018.

The record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend to equity shareholders and dividend to preference shareholders is fixed as March 21.

Vedanta said the total payout was Rs 7,881 crore to equity shareholders, being the highest ever dividend payout by the company in a financial year, which takes total amount of dividend payout to both equity and preference shareholders to Rs 8,091 crore.

At 09:29 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 287.65, down Rs 19.55, or 6.36 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vedanta

