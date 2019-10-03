Vedanta shares fall 4% after Citi cuts target price

Shares of Vedanta fell about 4 percent intraday on BSE on October 3 and looked on course to extend their losing streak into the fourth consecutive session after global financial firm Citi cut the target price on the stock.

Citi maintained a buy recommendation but pared the target price to Rs 180 from Rs 200, adding that the stock was trading at four times September 20E EV/EBITDA despite the self-help story.

"Access to Hindustan Zinc's cash and dividend as well as a potential monetisation of oil-producing assets are the company-specific triggers," Citi said.

Citi has lowered EBITDA estimates for FY20-22 on lower commodity prices.

Media reports have indicated that the government, which currently holds 29.5 percent in Hindustan Zinc, is open to selling the residual stake via OFS on favourable Supreme Court order.