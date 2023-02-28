 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta shares decline nearly 9% ahead of $2-billion fundraising

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

S&P Global Ratings has stated in a report that if Vedanta Resources is unable to advance either the $2 billion fundraising exercise or the sale of its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd in the near future, the company's credit rating will face immediate strain

Vedanta Ltd shares stayed in the red for eight consecutive trading sessions, with a decline of nearly 9 percent on February 28 in anticipation of its $2-billion fundraising scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

The stock lost over 8.82 percent, the biggest fall since September 16, 2022 to hit over five-month low of Rs 262 by 11.20am on Tuesday. In the last eight sessions, the stock slumped 15 percent during this period. The stock declined over 13 percent so far this year.

S&P Global Ratings stated in a report that if Vedanta Resources, led by mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, is unable to advance either the $2 billion fundraising exercise or the sale of its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd in the near future, the company's credit rating will face immediate strain.