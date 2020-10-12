Vedanta share price locked in lower circuit as delisting fails; brokerages cut target price

Vedanta share price was locked in 10 percent lower circuit in the early trade on October 12 after the metal giant's delisting offer failed due to poor response.

Vedanta Resources and its indirect subsidiaries, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II, had informed that the delisting offer is deemed to have failed, company said in a release.

The total number of offer shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer is 1,25,47,16,610 shares, which is less than the minimum number of offer shares required to be accepted by the acquirers for the delisting offer to be successful. Thus, the delisting offer is deemed to have failed, it added.

Accordingly, the acquirers will not acquire any equity shares tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer and the equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed on the stock exchanges, it said.

The public shareholders holding equity shares were invited to submit bids pursuant to the reverse book building process conducted through the stock exchange mechanism made available by BSE during the bid period (October 5 to October 9), in accordance with the delisting regulations.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 130 from Rs 150

The delisting offer has failed and awaits commentary on further action. The research house has cut FY21-23 EBITDA estimates by 1-4 percent.

The balancesheet and minority shareholder worries will put downward pressure and expect underlying fundamental & dividend support, CNBC-TV18 reported the research house as saying.

CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 118 from Rs 133

The delisting has failed, while capital allocation is the key. The focus is likely to remain on debt concerns at the parent entity and expect the stock to react negatively in the near term, CLSA said.

The increase in inter-co loans could be negative for the minority shareholders. The high dividend payout would be perceived positively. Await clarification on these issues before changing the rating, CNBC-TV18 reported CLSA as saying.

At 0923 hours, Vedanta was quoting at Rs 109.70, down Rs 12.15, or 9.97 percent on the BSE.

There were pending sell orders of 24,524,379 shares, with no buyers available.