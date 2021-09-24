MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Vedanta share price falls 2% on American depositary shares' delisting plan

The company intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about October 29, 2021 to delist its ADSs from the NYSE.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta share price declined 2 percent intraday on September 24 after the company said plans to delist its American depositary shares.

" ... announces its intention to delist its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing its equity shares from the NYSE and to terminate its ADS program," company said in its press release.

The company also intends to deregister such ADSs and the underlying equity shares and terminate the reporting obligations pursuant to the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) upon satisfying the relevant criteria, company added.

The company’s board of directors has taken into account the recent low trading volume of its ADSs on the NYSE and the associated costs of maintaining the listing and related obligations.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

The company intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about October 29, 2021, to delist its ADSs from the NYSE.

The delisting is expected to become effective ten days thereafter, at which time the ADSs of the Company will no longer be listed for trading on the NYSE.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 341.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 91.25 on August 16, 2021 and November 4, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.45 percent below its 52-week high and 223.67 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:33 hrs, Vedanta was quoting at Rs 295.35, down Rs 4.65, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Vedanta
first published: Sep 24, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.