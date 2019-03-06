Vedanta rises 3% as arm appoints Kiran Agarwal as Chairman

Shares of Vedanta rose 3 percent intraday Wednesday after its arm has appointed Kiran Agarwal as Chairman and additional director.

Company's arm Hindustan Zinc has appointed Kiran Agarwal as Chairman and additional director with immediate effect.

Vedanta shares fell 43 percent in last 1 year.

At 12:37 hrs Vedanta was quoting at Rs 179, up 2.31 percent and Hindustan Zinc was quoting at Rs 271.10, down 0.17 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here