Vedanta rises 2% as board to consider interim dividend

Shares of Vedanta rose 2.5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company is going to consider interim dividend.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on March 13, to consider and approve first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2017-18.

They will also consider dividend, if any, on the preference shares as per their terms of issuance.

The trading window shall remain closed from March 09 to March 15, 2018 (both days inclusive) for all the specified persons defined in the code.

At 09:17 hrs Vedanta was quoting at Rs 315.40, up Rs 7, or 2.27 percent.

The share price increased 34 percent in the last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil