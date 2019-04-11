Vedanta falls 4% after Cairn India CEO, CFO quit firm

Shares of Vedanta fell nearly 4 percent intraday on April 11 after Sudhir Mathur chief executive of subsidiary company Cairn India resigned.

Along with Mathur, Pankaj Kalra, the chief financial officer of Cairn India, which is now a part of Vedanta Ltd after its merger with the parent, has also resigned, sources privy to the development told PTI.

Mathur resigned about a month back and his resignation was made public only last week, the sources said. Meanwhile, Kalra quit a couple of months back.

Mathur is the fourth CEO to quit the firm since it was taken over by mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group seven years back.

At 1528 hrs, Vedanta was quoting Rs 181.6, down 3.56 percent on the BSE.