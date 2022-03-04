Vedanta down 2% after Societe Generale sells 0.6% of metal major

Societe Generale on March 3 offloaded 2.24 crore shares of metal major Vedanta Ltd for nearly Rs 880 crore through an open market transaction.

Vedanta shares were trading lower by two percent in the morning session on March 4 in line with market sentiment after Societe Generale sold shares in the billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company via open market transactions.

France-based financial services company Societe Generale on March 3 sold 2.24 crore shares amounting to 0.6 percent of metal major Vedanta at an average price of Rs 391.74 for nearly Rs 880 crore.

Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd, Nippon India Mutual Fund and PGIM India Mutual Fund were among buyers of the shares.

Also, the Vedanta board on March 3 declared an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share. "The board through a resolution passed by circulation on March 2 approved the third interim dividend of Rs 13 per share, that is, 1300 percent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 4,832 crore," a press release had said.