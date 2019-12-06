Vascon Engineers share price gains 4% on AAI order win

Vascon Engineers share price gained more than 4 percent intraday on December 6 after the company won an order from the Airports Authority of India.

The company has been asked by AAI to extend the Goa Airport's terminal building including civil mechanical, electrical, plumbing, firefighting, HVAC, airport systems, IT, furniture, Signage's and allied works on design and build basis.

The work, worth Rs 132.69 crore excluding GST, has to be completed in 21 months.