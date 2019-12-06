Vascon Engineers share price gains 4% on AAI order win

The company has won a Rs 132.69-crore (excluding GST) order to extend the Goa airport terminal building.
Vascon Engineers share price gained more than 4 percent intraday on December 6 after the company won an order from the Airports Authority of India.
The company has been asked by AAI to extend the Goa Airport's terminal building including civil mechanical, electrical, plumbing, firefighting, HVAC, airport systems, IT, furniture, Signage's and allied works on design and build basis.
The work, worth Rs 132.69 crore excluding GST, has to be completed in 21 months.
At 1423 hours, Vascon Engineers was quoting at Rs 12.66, up Rs 0.48, or 3.94 percent, on the BSE.
