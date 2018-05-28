App
May 28, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vascon Engineers rises 11% on strong Q4 numbers

The operating loss or EBITDA loss was at Rs 2.7 crore against loss of Rs 9.9 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Vascon Engineers rose 11 percent intraday Monday as company has reported 2.26 times jump in its fourth quarter net profit.

The company' Q4FY18 net profit was up 126 percent at Rs 5.9 crore against Rs 2.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 64.1 percent at Rs 106 crore against Rs 64.5 crore.

The operating loss or EBITDA loss was at Rs 2.7 crore against loss of Rs 9.9 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 57.60 and 52-week low Rs 28.20 on 09 June, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.28 percent below its 52-week high and 21.99 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:46 hrs Vascon Engineers was quoting at Rs 34.40, up Rs 1.70, or 5.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

