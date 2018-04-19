App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 19, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vascon Engineers jumps 4% on civil and structural work order from Adhiraj

With this order, Vascon Engineers has received a total of over Rs 600 crore of new third party EPC orders in the last 9 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vascon Engineers share price gained 4 percent intraday Thursday on bagging civil and structural work order in Maharashtra.

The company informed exchanges that it has received work order from Adhiraj Constructions Private Limited for the work of civil and structural works (residential township) in Navi Mumbai amounting to Rs 119 crore.

The work has to be completed within 21 months from the date of receipt of work order, the company said.

With this order, Vascon Engineers has received a total of over Rs 600 crore of new third party EPC orders in the last 9 months.

At 12:29 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 34.70, up Rs 0.80, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vascon Engineers

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.