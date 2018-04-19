Vascon Engineers jumps 4% on civil and structural work order from Adhiraj

Vascon Engineers share price gained 4 percent intraday Thursday on bagging civil and structural work order in Maharashtra.

The company informed exchanges that it has received work order from Adhiraj Constructions Private Limited for the work of civil and structural works (residential township) in Navi Mumbai amounting to Rs 119 crore.

The work has to be completed within 21 months from the date of receipt of work order, the company said.

With this order, Vascon Engineers has received a total of over Rs 600 crore of new third party EPC orders in the last 9 months.

At 12:29 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 34.70, up Rs 0.80, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.