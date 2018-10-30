Varun Beverages surges 11% as Jubilant Food select PepsiCo as beverage partner

Shares of Varun Beverages added 11 percent intraday Tuesday after company has been selected as beverage partner by Jubilant Foodworks.

Jubilant Foodworks announced PepsiCo as its new beverage partner for Domino’s Pizza India.

As part of the partnership, the PepsiCo portfolio of carbonated beverages of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Mirinda along with Lipton Ice Tea will be sold across all Domino’s restaurants in India.

Ahmed ElSheikh, President & CEO, PepsiCo India said, "This partnership further strengthens our position in the food service segment in India and consumers can look forward to some exciting new experiences."

At 14:26 hrs Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 821.45, up Rs 66.10, or 8.75 percent and Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,068.55, down Rs 22.20, or 2.04 percent on the BSE.