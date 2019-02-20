App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varun Beverages slips nearly 2% post Q3 numbers

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 849.00 and 52-week low Rs 592.80 on 21 September, 2018 and 23 March, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Varun Beverages slipped nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday after company announced its December quarter numbers.

The company's Q3FY19 consolidated net loss was at Rs 71.5 crore against loss of Rs 72.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was up 48 percent at Rs 804 crore versus Rs 543.4 crore.

At 12:35 hrs Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 777.15, down Rs 9.60, or 1.22 percent.

Currently, it is trading 8.48 percent below its 52-week high and 31.07 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 20, 2019 12:44 pm

